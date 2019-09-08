Director-actor Rajasekar
Director-actor Rajasekar

Tamil star Rajasekar passes away at 62

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Popular Tamil actor-director Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.
The actor took his last breath at Porur's Ramachandra Hospital here after being admitted due to unspecified health issues.
He garnered fame by playing the role of the grandfather in Praveen Bennett's directorial serial 'Saravanan Meenatchi.'
Not only did he majorly contribute to Tamil cinema, but Rajasekar also helped small-scale associations grow.
His last rites were completed on Sunday evening in Chennai. (ANI)

