Tamron Hall on 'Today' exit: NBC made 'wrong choice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): TV host Tamron Hall opened up about her exit from 'Today' and NBC News as she discussed her new ABC talk show at ABC's Television Critics Association summer tour.

When asked if the failure of Megyn Kelly's show which replaced hers at NBC news vindicated her and proved that NBC was wrong to remove her from 'Today', she replied, "Megyn's success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door."

"I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof.....whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me," she added.

The host also discussed what it felt like to be passed over by NBC.

"We've all been the kid who didn't get picked to be on the kickball team," Hall said.

Talking about her new ABC show, which is set to premiere on September 9, Hall said she wanted to use her 25 years of experience as a journalist to make the series more personal.

Hall also revealed that she spent far more time on the audience seating space and sought to remove the 'moat' which divides the host and audience on many chat shows.

In 'Today,' Hall was a part of a freewheeling discussion format that also involved Willie Geist, Al Roker, and Natalie Morales. However, the format of the show was changed to accommodate the launch of 'Megyn Kelly Today'. (ANI)

