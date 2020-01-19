Tara Sharma shares her Mumbai Marathon experience

Mumbai [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Actor Tara Sharma was elated to be a part of the Mumbai Marathon's enthusiasm on Sunday.

Describing her experience, she told ANI, "It has always been great ever since it started. I ran a distance of 5.9 kilometres in 39 minutes."

She ran on the behalf of the Cancer Patients Aid Association and was also seen donning the t-shirt of the organisation.

When asked about how different the marathon was as compared from the previous year, Sharma said that she has always found the spirit of Mumbai amazing and she even did an Instagram Live session because she wanted everyone to witness the positive atmosphere.

Flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today morning, the17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon will see more than 55,000 runners taking part in different events. (ANI)

