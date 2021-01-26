Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser to star in Apple's 'In With the Devil'

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American actors Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser are all set to star in Apple's serial killer series 'In With the Devil'.

As per Variety, the six-episode series would be based on the 2010 novel 'In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption' by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

The book narrates the story of Keene's real life when he was sentenced to prison but offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a fellow inmate, a suspected serial killer. Egerton is expected to essay the role of Keene in the series.

The upcoming show is described as being told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners, exploring the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption, if true absolution is ever really possible, and if so, at what costs.



Dennis Lehane will write and serve as an executive producer for the adaptation. Filmmaker Michael R. Roskam will helm and executive produce the series, which will be bankrolled by Apple Studios.

Imperative Entertainment's Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, and Ryan Friedkin will also executive produce along with Egerton, Richard Plepler via EDEN Productions, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Kary Antholis, and Keene.

Egerton is widely known for his feature roles. He had won a Golden Globe last year for essaying the lead role in the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'. He is also known for starring in the first two 'Kingsman' films in the lead role of Eggsy as well as in the 2018 'Robin Hood' film.

He also recently lent his voice to the 2019 Netflix series 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' and the streamer's 2018 miniseries version of 'Watership Down'. He is currently filming the Apple Original film 'Tetris', from producer Matthew Vaughn, which is being directed by Jon S. Baird.

Hauser is known for his critically-acclaimed turns in films like 'Richard Jewell', 'I, Tonya', 'and 'BlacKkKlansman'. He will be seen next in the Disney film 'Cruella' in the role of Horace. He has also appeared on hit shows such as 'Cobra Kai', 'Kingdom', 'Reno 911', and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'. (ANI)

