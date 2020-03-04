Taylor Swift sends 'love and prayers' to Nashville tornado victims

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): After storms and tornadoes ripped through Nashville and neighbouring counties in the early hours of Tuesday (local time), singer Taylor Swift took to social media to send prayers to those affected.

The 'Lover' singer extended her heartfelt message to the Nashville tornado victims on Twitter.

"My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers," the tweet read.



Earlier pop singer Miley Cyrus, who has her roots set in the Nashville city of Tennessee also expressed sorrow over the disaster that hit her home state.

As many as 22 people have lost their lives in Tennessee following severe storms and tornadoes, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

According to Mayor John Cooper, 48 buildings collapsed in Nashville, others were damaged and about 150 people have been taken to hospitals because of the storm. (ANI)

