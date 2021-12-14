Teachers, students at Harnaaz Sandhu's college celebrate her Miss Universe 2021 victory

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): After bringing the Miss Universe 2021 crown home, 21-year-old Harnaaz Sadhu has made the entire country proud.

After completing her school, Harnaaz went to pursue higher studies at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, in Chandigarh.

After hearing the news of her victory, the principal, teachers as well as students from her college were overjoyed and felt proud.

They even celebrated her victory by dancing together on the college campus.



Professor Nisha Aggarwal, Principal, GCG 42, told ANI that they are very proud of their student.

"We are very very proud of Harnaaz Sandhu. She was a student of MA public administration and she passed out BA IT from this college. She had been a very good student -- sincere, obedient, respectful and very hard working," she said.



Professor Aggarwal further talked about her incredible journey.



"She wanted to be Miss India and she achieved it. She had also participated in Miss World and was chosen among the first 10 finalists. Then she participated in Miss India Universe and she won and now she has been crowned Miss Universe. The college is very proud of her. She has made not only India proud, but Chandigarh as well as college," she shared.

She added that Harnaaz was also good at academics.

"She was a good student. Even though she was participating in Miss Universe, she was in touch with her teachers and was attending classes online. She is an intelligent student."

Students at the college also expressed their pride and joy for Harnaaz's achievement.

"Harnaaz di has proved that our seniors act as our role models. We have learned a lot from her. I am so much happy to know that she is from our college. She has inspired us that even if we fail, there is always another option. She has taught us that failure is a moment to rise and shine," Deepanshi Thakur, a student, said.

"Her victory is a double celebration for us because she has not only made the country proud but has also brought glory to this college. We congratulate you didi," Nandini, student, added.

The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.



Harnaaz has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She will also be seen in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. (ANI)

