'Ted Lasso' Season 3 to release this spring, read on to know more

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): The third season of 'Ted Lasso,' a popular comedy on Apple TV+, will premiere in the spring of 2023. Additionally, a brand-new first-look picture for the upcoming season shows Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis), who grew antagonistic in the Season 2 finale, squaring off against one another.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the details were revealed during Apple's presentation at the Television Critics Association's winter 2023 press tour, which also included a panel discussion on the upcoming comedy series "Shrinking" with writer/star Brett Goldstein and co-creator Bill Lawrence of "Ted Lasso." Lawrence was coy at the panel when quizzed about "Ted Lasso," but when Goldstein expressed his pride in Season 3, Lawrence remarked, "I've seen cuts, and it's amazing."

Despite no official confirmation, it has been widely believed that Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" will be the last, largely because of cast members' comments. While Goldstein informed the Sunday Times that Season 3 was being scripted as a curtain call, Sudeikis stated to Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that he envisaged a three-season arc for the series but would be open to doing more.

As per a report by Variety, the story of "Ted Lasso" centres on the titular character. This inexperienced Kansas college football coach is appointed to lead an English soccer team despite coming from a small-time background in football. To coach a rival team owned by the Richmond owner's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband after feeling rejected by Ted at the end of Season 2 (Anthony Head). Also starring are Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, and Brendan Hunt. (ANI)

