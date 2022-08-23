Tejasswi Prakash aces party look in recent pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks and this time the actor, on Monday, shared a string of stunning pictures in a shimmery silver dress, setting social media on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle and Tejasswi left her fans amazed with her jaw-dropping look in recent pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chj2JKZrEDu/?hl=en

Tejasswi donned a silver shimmery bodycon dress that she paired with a black blazer on one side that stole the limelight.

She accessorised her outfit with silver hoop earrings and styled her hair into a ponytail.

For makeup, she sported a dewy makeup look with pink nude lips.

Sharing the post, the 'Naagin 6' actor wrote, "Less bitter more glitter."

As soon as the pictures were posted, her fans and followers chimed into the comment section.



One of the users wrote, "Can't take bye eyes away."



Another comment reads, "Just came back from my exam nd see what!!! The hotness on my IG."



Recently, Tejasswi announced her upcoming Marathi movie, 'Mann Kasturi Re' and shared the first look of the film.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi was all over the headlines as fans catch a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's PDA-filled moments. Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa's birthday bash where they had a gala time with each other.

Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other passionately. The particular video has left the couple's fans in awe of them.

To note, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their stints on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. (ANI)

