Tejasswi Prakash unveils poster of her upcoming Marathi movie 'Mann Kasturi Re'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash dropped the first look poster of her upcoming Marathi movie, 'Mann Kasturi Re' on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi treated her fans with a poster from her new project.

Sharing the poster, the 'Naagin 6' actor gave a caption in Marathi.



In the poster, Tejasswi was seen with her co-star Abhinay Berde while riding a scooty and sitting in the rider's seat, she opens her hands in excitement. Abhinav is sitting at the back balancing the scooty.

Dressed in a pink kurta and riding a yellow scooty, Tejasswi looked cute and happy.

As soon as the poster was shared, the actor's fans dropped their wishes.

One of the users wrote, "Excited for your first Marathi movie."





Another user dropped a comment, "Can't wait tejuu,super excited .....bhale hi hume smj nahi aayegi lekin hum phir b excited h bhaut jydaaa..all the best love."



Meanwhile, the couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's new romantic track song 'Baarish Aayi Hai' by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben was released a few months ago.

The melodious track marks the second on-screen collaboration for the Bigg Boss lovebirds after their much popular sad-romantic track 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Recently, Tejasswi was all over the headlines as fans catch a glimpse of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi's PDA-filled moments. Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa's birthday bash where they had a gala time with each other.

Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other passionately. The particular video has left the couple's fans in awe of them.

To note, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their stints on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

On the work front, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show 'Naagin 6', along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. (ANI)

