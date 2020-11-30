Tekashi 6ix9ine leaves USD 2K tip on to-go order at Hamptons hot spot

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine left a tip of USD 2,000 after ordering a Thanksgiving meal.



According to Page Six, the 24-year-old rapper dropped in at Hamptons hot spot Blu Mar on Thanksgiving to order a holiday feast featuring 20 steaks, 10 burgers, and 10 pasta dishes to go and left a USD 2,000 tip.





"When they saw four SUVs pull up with six huge bodyguards, locals lined up on Main Street [Southampton] thinking that President Trump was in town. But it was Tekashi," said a source.

Owner Zach Erdem told Page Six that the rap star lamented that times were tight in the music business because of the COVID lockdown, but still left the meaty gratuity.

"One of my staff wanted to kiss him," he said.

As per Page Six, Erdem said that sister restaurant 75 Main, also in the Hamptons, did uncharacteristically well for the fall. (ANI)

