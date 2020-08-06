Television actor, model Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Television actor and model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

The police further said that it is suspected that the actor had died by suicide two days ago as per the condition of the body.

He was seen in television shows such as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,' 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,' 'Jyoti,' and 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. (ANI)

