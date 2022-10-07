Telugu film 'Ammu' to be out on October 19

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Telugu film 'Ammu' is all set to be out on OTT on October 19.

Produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the Amazon Prime Video's film is a drama thriller that is an empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity. Ammu traces the thrilling transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcome her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength and giving the big payback to her abusive husband.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the titular role in the movie alongside Naveen Chandra and Simha in the lead.



"Ammu is special for us for several reasons. Not only is it our first Telugu original movie, a landmark we are thrilled to have crossed; but it is also an important and relevant story that focuses on the strength and resilience of women," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

"It also cements our next collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, after Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Mahaan. Ammu features terrific performances by our lead cast, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha. We, at Prime Video, are excited and proud to bring this story to our audiences not just India, but across the world," she added.

Kartik Subbaraj, Creative Producer said, "Ammu, as a film, is more than just a revenge thriller. The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It is fantastically performed by some of the industry's finest with Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha giving it their all. I applaud Charukesh Sekar for bringing this gripping and important narrative while keeping intact its emotional core." (ANI)

