'The Batman' director teases new Batmobile on Twitter

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Filmmaker Matt Reeves has unveiled the graphic renderings of Batmobile, which Robert Pattinson would be driving in the upcoming 'The Batman' super-hero flick.

The images on the director's Twitter profile show three different angles of the menacing vehicle that would soon be chasing and mowing down bad guys on the Gotham streets.

The front and side profiles give a hint of certain design elements drawn from the car shown in the 2015 future dystopian movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road'; with just a sprinkle of cyberpunk styled bits and pieces here and there.

What makes this concept even more awesome, is the fact that the mid-engined monster's V-layout motor sits completely exposed, placed right behind the front seats.

The three images also show Batman standing beside the newest rendition of the Batmobile.

The Robert Pattinson starrer Warner Bros. production which is being directed by Matt Reeves is scheduled to be released on June 25 next year. (ANI)

