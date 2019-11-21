The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Flume
The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Flume

The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Flume to headline Sunburn Goa in December

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Asia's largest music festival - Sunburn - is back and this time it is even bigger with a huge line-up of international DJs headlining the event.
The festival, scheduled to run from December 27 to 29, is undoubtedly known for its amazing music and making it grander this year are DJ's -- The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Flume who are set to perform.
The much-loved American DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers, consists of Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart, who started out by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists.
Popular French DJ, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, known professionally as DJ Snake who hails from Paris, debuted into the international scene with his singles 'Bird Machine' and 'Turn Down for What' six years ago in 2013.
Joining the list is Dutch DJ, Martin Garrix, who is widely known for his singles -- 'Animals', 'In the Name of Love', and 'Scared to be Lonely'. He has been ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years.
Harley Edward Streten, known professionally as Flume, is another artist who will be delivering powerful performance at this year's edition. The 28-year old dropped his self-titled debut studio album 'Flume' on November 9, 2012.
His work opened to positive reviews, topping the ARIA Albums Chart and reaching double-platinum accreditation in Australia.
With this huge international line-up to look for, the musical night is set to be a treat for music lovers! (ANI)

