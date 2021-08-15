'The Crown' star Emma Corrin speaks about 'ongoing' journey since coming out as queer

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): British actor Emma Corrin, best known for her role in the fourth season of Netflix period drama series 'The Crown', recently opened up about the importance of continuing the conversation around gender identity.

According to People magazine, while talking during a TV interview, Corrin said, "I think visibility is key with these things. I mean, I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a [long] way to go. I think that you know, we're so used to defining ourselves -- and that's the way, sadly, society works -- is within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

The British star further added, "When I started posting about it, obviously, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do. But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. You know, it's like, great and it's something to be celebrated."

Corrin said they're "still figuring it all out" when it comes to their identity, but they believe that's "kind of the point."

They continued and added, "There's no fixed identity, especially for, like, people in the queer community. It's going to be an ongoing journey but yeah, I hope that sharing [my truth] helps people."



Corrin additionally promoted the candid interview on their Instagram Story on Thursday. "First time addressing my queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key," they wrote, adding multiple rainbow emoji.

Corrin came out as queer in April. At the time, the actor shared photos on Instagram from their Magazine photoshoot and wrote, "ur fave queer bride."

Months later, Corrin posted three black-and-white images of themself in a chest binder. Chest binders are usually worn by transgender and non-binary people to help compress their chest.

"Sometime before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap. Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin wrote alongside the photos in July.

As per People magazine, at the time, Corrin's gender pronouns were reflected in their Instagram bio as she/they before being removed shortly after. (ANI)

