'The Kite Runner' author Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender, says 'never been prouder of her'

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Popular Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini, whose debut novel 'The Kite Runner' was a critical and commercial success, on Wednesday revealed that his daughter, Haris, has come out as transgender and shared a heartwarming note for her.

Hosseini took to his Twitter handle and posted a monochrome picture of Haris, alongside which he wrote, "Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I've never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth."

He further added, "I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted."



In a subsequent tweet, the novelist shared a throwback picture that showed Hosseini holding his daughter in his hands at what appeared to be a beach.

"I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her," he continued.



Speaking about Haris' journey in an Instagram post, Hosseini said, "I have known about Haris' journey since last year and I've watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking--emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically--but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom."

"I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris' fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety," he added.



Following the revelation, several fans of the novelist poured in support for him on Twitter. One user wrote, "What a brave Afghan father that bravely accepts his child pride. This is really perfect. Congratulations to have a father like Mr khaild hosseini. We all afghan LGBTQI that still stuck in Afghanistan proud of You."

Another person shared, "It's amazing that this generation has so much more courage to live by their truth than we ever did ! You must be an awesome parent! Congratulations!"

"I remember reading your books in high school and loved how nuanced a man wrote about women in A Thousand Splendid Suns. I said this man truly honors and cares about women and children. You obv do and your daughter is so lucky to have you. God Bless you and your family," tweeted another user. (ANI)