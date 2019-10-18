'The Laundromat' to continue on Netflix after judge refuses to stop film's airing

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Meryl Streep starrer 'The Laundromat' will continue to play on streaming service Netflix as a judge 'refused' the restraining order seeking a stay on the film on Thursday.

The judgment didn't come out in favour of the lawsuit by Mossack Fonseca, a Panama City law firm.

According to the Thursday night ruling, Judge Janet Arterton decided that the firm had no business in bringing a defamation and trademark suit over the film, reported Variety.

The firm's suit came in the wake of the 2016 infamous Panama Papers leak when its documents became public. It also pushed for a restraining order to stop the film's run as it would allegedly interfere in the trial of their case.

Streeps' latest release centres the same as her character is investigating the death of her husband in a boat tour and being led down a trail of shady dealings connected to an off-shore tax scheme exploited by some of the world's most powerful individuals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They also claimed that the firm is depicted as "villain profiting from the death of 20 people killed in the small town boat tour," in the film.

However, Netflix responded to it addressing it as "laughable" and an "affront to established First Amendment principles."

After the win, a spokesperson for the streaming service said, "This lawsuit was a frivolous legal stunt designed to censor creative expression. Steven Soderbergh's film tells an important story about the exploitation of innocent people and the misuse of the world's financial system. Fortunately, you can now watch 'The Laundromat' - the film that Mossack and Fonesca tried to censor - on Netflix." (ANI)

