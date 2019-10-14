Rachel Broshnahan in the trailer
Rachel Broshnahan in the trailer

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' sets out on a new journey in Season 3 trailer

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The wait is getting shorter as the trailer of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 has finally landed!
Even more, the trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, revealed a new member added to the show's cast - Liza Weil.
Set to the song 'Perfectly Marvelous', the two-minute eighteen-second trailer takes you along with the 'mad divorcee' Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) taking on a new road in her life.
Over the course, she and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, meanwhile learning a lesson about show business they'll never forget.
However, Joel (Michael Zegen) who is looking forward to pursuing his own dreams, finds it difficult to support his ex-wife Midge.
Abe (Tony Shalhoub) is seen on a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
The 2018 Emmy winning show has been written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
It stars Emmy winners Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.
Moreover, the series is a winner of 16 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-- Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.
This year it earned a total of 20 nominations for Emmy awards. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on Amazon on December 6. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:30 IST

From Alia to Anushka, Bollywood showers birthday wishes on Zoya Akhtar

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities sent in their wishes for ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, with some showering love on her while others bringing to light few of her unseen pictures!

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:09 IST

K-pop star Sulli dead at 25, fans pin blame on cyber-bullying

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): One of Korea's popular music stars, Sulli passed away at the age of 25 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:52 IST

Taylor Swift sings praises for Madonna

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Seems like pop star Taylor Swift had the time of her life at Madonna's final Madame X theatre show in Brooklyn.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:19 IST

'War' continues to smash box office records, nears Rs 275 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Continuing its winning streak, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama 'War' is soon to touch the Rs 275 mark at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:12 IST

Hilary Duff gives update on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot, says story...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The last time viewers saw Lizzie McGuire, she was graduating middle school and pretending to be a pop star in Rome, Italy, on a school trip. Wondering what the reboot has to offer? According to actor Hilary Duff, who is reprising her fan-favourite role, it will foll

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:05 IST

The 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter passes away

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter breathed her last on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:33 IST

First weekend report: 'The Sky Is Pink' mints Rs. 10.70 crore

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's latest outing, 'The Sky Is Pink', which opened to a lacklustre start, registered low numbers in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:17 IST

Rishi Kapoor celebrates 42 years of 'Doosara Aadmi' with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): As the classic cult film 'Doosara Aadmi' clocked 42 years of its release today, Rishi Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:56 IST

Hillary Clinton defends Meghan Markle amid her war against...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Meghan Markle has found a supporter in Hillary Clinton! The former US State Secretary defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying that her biracial background "certainly" played a role in the British tabloids' harsh treatment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson are prepping for Halloween

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's latest social media update is proof that the couple is already high on Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:41 IST

'Dream Girl' becomes Ayushmann's highest-grossing flick

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' has emerged as the actor's highest-grossing film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:37 IST

Here's why LA Kings hockey team removed Taylor Swift's banner

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Pop icon Taylor Swift recently received complaints of being jinxed for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings team.

Read More
iocl