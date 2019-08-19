The cast of 'The Morning Show' -- Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston (L to R)
The cast of 'The Morning Show' -- Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston (L to R)

'The Morning Show' trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's newsroom battle will leave you intrigued!

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The trailer of 'The Morning Show', featuring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, is finally here.
Apple released the trailer of the show, which will appear on the tech giant's Apple TV+, the new streaming platform from the makers of iPhone. Apple TV shared the intriguing trailer on its official YouTube handle.
The recently released trailer has it all from Aniston and Witherspoon's facing off to Carell's breakdown.
In the trailer, Aniston's character declares it's going to be a "new era" at the morning talk show. An anchor on the show-within-the-show, she addresses her audience alone at the news desk, bringing them "sad and upsetting news" about her co-host, played by Carell, who she says was fired after allegations were made against him.
But his character isn't the only one whose life is upended by this change, as Aniston's character is declared to have passed her "sell-by date." Enter Witherspoon as a field reporter who claims she doesn't fit "any mold," and that show-within-a-show is going to have a new power dynamic.
All three journalists are at different points in their careers: Aniston plays an aging morning anchor, Witherspoon is a reporter who is losing sight of her identity, and Carell is facing the consequences of sexual harassment allegations. Their jobs take centre stage in the series, but the show will also focus on the changing landscape of morning broadcast news.
Thus opens a Pandora's box of stories that will be shown throughout the series. This includes the rise of a new co-host (Witherspoon) as Aniston begins to breakdown but at the end of the trailer, she seems to have a jolt of confidence and rises from the ashes.
'The Morning Show' is going to take the audience on a journey of the "high-stakes drama", taking a look at the people behind morning TV and teases heavy take on journalism.
Throughout the new trailer, which is giving off some series Newsroom vibes, we see a number of familiar faces: Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, and Janina Gavankar. The series also features Desean K Terry, Jack Davenport, and Nestor Carbonell.
The series, which will premiere this fall, is executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, reported E! News.
The Morning Show "explores the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning," Apple said.
The show is told through the perspective of two "complicated women" as they work to navigate through high-profile players. The series "explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power."
Kerry Ehrin is the showrunner and the executive producer. Mimi Leder, who is the director, also serves as executive producer. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:04 IST

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to call off Pakistan visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who had plans of travelling to Pakistan later this year, might be taking a rain-check on their upcoming visit due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:42 IST

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of his character from 'Coolie No. 1'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' and introduced his character Kuwar Mahinder Pratap.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:38 IST

Randeep Hooda begins shooting for 'Rat On A Highway'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Randeep Hooda has commenced shooting for his next outing 'Rat On A Highway' in Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:44 IST

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds Lauren Hashian

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in his home state of Hawaii on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:22 IST

Salman Khan meets Sultan while shooting for 'Dabangg 3' in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Want to know what happened when the reel life 'Sultan' aka Salman Khan met the real-life Sultan? The actor is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film 'Dabangg 3', co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. Salman's latest Instagram post gives out a rather amusing Sul

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:52 IST

Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like 'Raazi,' 'Sanju,' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Vicky Kaushal has sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared a childhood picture of himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:21 IST

'You' showrunner reveals season 2 will be "darker" than first season

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Apparently, the West Coast isn't the best place for Joe Goldberg, the lead character of the Netflix's hit drama 'You', played by actor Penn Badgley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Get ready to groove on 'Bad Boy' from 'Saaho'

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After treating the fans with love anthem 'Enni Soni', the makers of the action-packed film 'Saaho' have released another song 'Bad Boy.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:59 IST

AICWA workers protest against Mika Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Several members of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) got on the streets to protest outside singer Mika Singh's residence on Monday. This comes after the association issued an official notice seeking a ban on singer Mika Singh after his performan

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:17 IST

Bhushan Kumar reveals what took so long for Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): While the poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been receiving mixed reactions, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that he was waiting for a "worthy" script.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:44 IST

Mika gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh on Monday got some relief after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari accepted his demand for some time to clarify his stand on his performance in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:02 IST

Trivandrum: Local singers collect relief fund for flood-affected people

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] Aug 19 (ANI): As the floods left behind a trail of devastation in Kerala, a few local singers of the state have rallied together to offer a helping hand to those in need.

Read More
iocl