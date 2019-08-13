The cast of 'The Morning Show' -- Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston (L to R)
The cast of 'The Morning Show' -- Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston (L to R)

'The Morning Show' trailer teases heavy take on TV journalism

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The teaser trailer of 'The Morning Show' starring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award-winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell is finally here.
Apple released the first teaser trailer of the show, which will appear on the tech giant's Apple TV+, the new streaming platform from the makers of iPhone.
Described as a "high stakes drama," the upcoming show takes a look at the people behind morning TV and teases heavy take on journalism.
Witherspoon shared the intriguing clip on her Twitter handle, writing, "Had so much fun working with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell on The Morning Show, coming this fall to Apple TV+ here's a sneak peek."


The teaser of the show makes it look like Apple's version of 'The Newsroom', Aaron Sorkin's HBO series about journalists at a media organisation, as they fight trends that affect the coverage of major political and cultural events.
'The Morning Show' teaser doesn't feature any of the stars, but the dramatic voiceover in the background about the importance of journalism today is reminiscent of the style of Sorkin's series, which ran from 2012 to 2014.
From the voiceover, it seems there's going to be quite a bit of strife between the characters working to bring viewers their daily dose of news.
Aniston stars as Alex Levy, Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Carell as Mitch Kessler, reported E! News.
Aniston and Witherspoon showed up at Apple's Apple TV+ announcement event and teased the upcoming show as a complex look at the relationships between those behind and in front of cameras on a morning TV show. At the centre of the series are two ambitious women, Witherspoon revealed.
"I'm really excited about it," Aniston said of the upcoming series at the Apple TV+ launch event.
First announced in 2017, the show is Aniston's first series regular TV role since 'Friends' ended in 2004.
Since the conclusion of 'Friends', she guest-starred in 'Dirt', '30 Rock', 'Cougar Town' and 'Burning Love'. While Witherspoon has been active on the small screen, executive producing and starring in the HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' and at work on 'Little Fires Everywhere' for Hulu. The two first worked together on 'Friends' where Witherspoon guest starred as Aniston's sister.
The upcoming series is written by Kerry Ehrin based on an original idea by Media Res' Michael Ellenberg and directed by Mimi Leder, reported Deadline.
Apart from Witherspoon, Aniston, and Carell, the series also stars 'Black Mirror' veteran Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.
Witherspoon and Aniston are also serving as executive producers for the series alongside Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Levy Neustadter.
'The Morning Show' will debut on Apple TV+ this fall. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:10 IST

