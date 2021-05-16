The project 'The Me You Can't See' gave great satisfaction: Prince Harry

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled 'The Me You Can't See' on Apple TV plus later this month.

He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series 'The Me You Can't See' will release on May 21.

Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry's 'one of the passionate projects'

"Mental health is something he has struggled with, and Harry's work on his new show has given him great satisfaction. Harry may be travelling to L.A. and to San Francisco for work in the coming weeks but in a safe and responsible way [amid the coronavirus pandemic]," the source told.



Earlier, the 36-year-old royal also talked about the series and said that "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human."

Referring to the show, he added, "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels -- and is -- very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty."

'The Me You Can't See' series announcement came after Harry and Meghan stepped away from their roles within the royal family and relocated to California in 2020. Since then the couple, have pursued many of their ventures jointly, like accepting positions at BetterUp and Aspen Institute.

In a March interview, Harry explained that he and Meghan had made deals with Netflix and Spotify to afford security for their family.

"My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us, I was cut off in the first quarter of 2020. But I've got what my mom, [Princess Diana], left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this," Harry who is the father of 2-year-old son Archie told at that time. (ANI)

