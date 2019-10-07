Prince William, Catherine, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle
The royals team up to share powerful message on mental health

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The royals- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have come together to share a powerful message about mental health.
The family is taking the initiative to share a powerful and inspiring message about mental health, reported E! News.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the royals are taking part in Britain's National Health Service initiative and helping out with a new online programme, 'Every Mind Matters', cited E! News.
"Everyone knows that feeling when life gets on top of us," Prince William said in the beginning of a newly released video.
"We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping," Prince Harry added. "We think there is nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it."
"But now there's a new way to help turn things around," Meghan explained. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health."
Last but not least, Kate added, "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control."
The video does not show the family's face, however, their voices can be heard loud and clear.
Notable celebrities that star in the mental health public service announcement (PSA) include Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, and former cricket player, Freddie Flintoff.
According to the magazine, Britons will be able to see an almost three-minute video on Monday evening, which will air on all major networks, cited E! News. (ANI)

