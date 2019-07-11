'The View' host blasts Kourtney Kardashian after she cried about turning 40

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): While reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has mixed emotions about her 40th birthday, some hosts on the talk show 'The View' are not feeling sympathetic towards her.

The teaser of the new season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' shows the eldest Kardashian sister crying over hitting 40.

"I do think that turning 40 like it almost makes you analyse like where you're at in your life," Kourtney told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the clip. "It's just giving me anxiety."

Kourtney later added, "Now that I'm doing Poosh [her lifestyle blog], I just always wish I had more time. I feel like I want to cry."

While many followers of Kourtney may feel empathetic towards her, a few of 'The View' hosts did not sympathise with her on Monday.

"On one hand, she said she wants more time, but then she says she's miserable. So what do you want 'more time' for?" fellow host Joy Behar questioned. "They say life begins at 40, so she should get with the programme."

Host Sunny Hostin briefly took Kardashian's side seems to balance the mocking tone of her other co-hosts. In response, host Meghan McCain said she had no sympathy for the reality star.

"I'm in my 30s, man, and I'm with Whoopi on this," said McCain, 37. "Not to be like Debbie Downer on this -- you have all the money, opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people that can't feed their children, I do not feel bad for her."

Responding to McCain, Behar, 76, said she was the oldest one on the panel and felt some of Kardashian's pain.

"I'm saying that it's an inside job, it has nothing to do with your external life, it has nothing to do with how much money you've got and how many diamond rings and how big your behind is," Behar said.

McCain quickly fired back by saying, "But you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself? Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people and homeless people that have much less than me."

She continued: "There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million, if not more. Billions, whatever, I don't know."


