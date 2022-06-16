'The Wendy Williams Show' to officially conclude this week

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): 'The Wendy Williams Show' is officially coming to an end, as the final episode of the long-running chat show, is set to air on June 17.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson revealed the news to Variety and stated that the last episode will feature "a video tribute to the iconic host," adding, "The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication."

Wendy Williams has been dealing with health problems since 2020 and officially went on medical leave last September. Since then, the show has featured guest hosts such as Sherri Shepherd, who was set to take over the time slot for Williams.



The time slot of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will be taken over by a new daytime show, crisply titled 'Sherri', stated producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury, reported the outlet.

In March, Williams appeared on 'Good Morning America' to share that she was ready to resume her duties as the host of the daytime talk show host.

"I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," Williams said at the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

