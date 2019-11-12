They often hang out with Stormi, says source after Kylie attends Tavis' Astroworld Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): As planned, Kylie Jenner journeyed to Houston over the weekend in order to attend Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Coming over a month after the couple separated, the makeup mogul jetted off to the location with a group of friends and will be returning to Los Angeles on Monday morning (local time).

"Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. She returns to L.A. this morning. It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi," an insider shared with People magazine.

Moreover, the mother of one was spotted dancing in the front row during Scott's Rosalia rendition, and later even dedicated a piece to her, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During the show, Scott even told his fans that his and Jenner's 21-year old baby girl - Stormi - was also one of the attendees at the event.

Later, the 28-year-old rapper also called on stage Kanye West for a surprise guest appearance, where the latter performed 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' as well as his new melody 'Follow God' from latest album 'Jesus is King'.

The make-up mogul's recent visit comes after she sparked romance rumours with Drake.

Last month, it was confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

Although they have parted ways, the former couple has been spending time together as the rapper recovers from a nasty knee injury suffered during a performance in October. (ANI)

