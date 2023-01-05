"They were reacting the same way as Indians": Rajamouli on West's reaction to 'RRR'

New York [US], January 5 (ANI): Telugu film director SS Rajamouli had a lot to say about the reception of his blockbuster hit 'RRR' in the West.

The 49-year-old director, who was recently given the honour of 'Best Director' by the New York Film Critics Circle for the Ram Charan-starrer, took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech.

https://twitter.com/NextBestPicture/status/1610835462972661762

"I don't know if you guys know how we watch a film on the first day, back in India. You can't see the visuals, listen to the dialogues and it is an incredible celebration. I saw the same kind of reception in the west for RRR, be it LA, New York or Chicago. They were reacting the same way as Indians," he said.

Rajamouli also noted that one of the 'biggest achievements' of 'RRR' was 'bringing back the joy of watching a film in theatres'.

"I still have the same excitement as a kid when I watch a movie in a hall and the lights being switched off in an auditorium. Whenever I make a film, I imagine myself sitting in that hall, make that sequence for the big screen" he said.





The Jr NTR-starrer film had also progressed further in the race to the Oscars earlier.

It was announced in December that the infectiously catchy song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster Telugu film has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the 'Best Original Song' category.

'RRR' had also secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023, nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

The film collected over 1200 crore INR worldwide. (ANI)

