This is the beautiful surprise Kim Kadarshian gave to mother on her 64th birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Kim Kardashian had the most beautiful surprise for her mother Kris Jenner on her 64th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Kim revealed on Instagram that she had planned a nostalgic day for her "sentimental" mother, which included having lunch at their childhood family home and driving around Beverly Hills in a Mercedes just like the one Kris used to own, reported People magazine.

"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is," Kim wrote alongside a picture of herself, Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posing atop of their vintage Mercedes.

Kim went on to explain that for the birthday girl, she had "planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years."

"I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn't where we would be eating."

That's when Kim revealed the big plan.

"I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented out childhood home," Kim continued.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star also shared a video of the moment where an excited Kris realised she would be going to their family home. She can be seen breaking down into tears as she reads the invitation.

"All our memories live here, especially with our dad. It's where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are," she shared. "Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set!" (ANI)

