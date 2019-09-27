Prince Harry
This place was Prince Harry's escape after Princess Diana's demise

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:37 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prince Harry, who is currently on the royal tour, recently revealed that Botswana holds a very special place in his heart, as it worked as his escape after his late mother Princess Diana's untimely demise.
The Duke of Sussex spoke poignantly about how Africa became his second home, following the demise of his mother, during his visit to Botswana recently as part of the royal tour, reported E! News.
"Fifteen years I have been coming here, it's a sense of escapism--a real sense of purpose. I have some of my closest friends here over the years," he said after arriving by the banks of the Chobe River.
"I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all," he recalled.
The 35-year-old royal also said that he felt "deeply connected to this place and to Africa."
The Princess of Wales passed away in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997 in Paris.
During her lifetime, she visited Africa several times. Just months before her demise, she walked through an active minefield in Angola. The late royal has often been credited with raising awareness for an international treaty against landmines through her actions. The treaty was signed shortly after she passed away.
Harry, who has continued to champion his mother's legacy and work over the years, is also scheduled to visit Angola during the royal tour.
Harry also shared his love for Botswana with his wife Meghan Markle and took the former 'Suits' actor to Botswana for her 36th birthday before they were married. Her engagement ring also features a special centre stone from Botswana.
Additionally, he has worked on several conservation projects both in Botswana and other parts of Africa over the past years. On Thursday, the royal spoke about the importance of protecting the planet.
"There's an emergency... it's a race against time and one which we are losing," he said talking about climate change.
"Everyone knows it. There's no excuse for not knowing that and the most troubling part of that is that I don't believe that there's anybody in this world that can deny science--undeniable science and facts--science and facts that have been around for the last 30, maybe 40, years and it's only getting stronger and stronger," he added.
Meghan, Harry and their son Archie reached Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their 10-day tour, which includes stops in South Africa, Botswana, Angola, and Malawi. Meghan and Archie will stay in South Africa while Harry will travel throughout Africa. (ANI)

