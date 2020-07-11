Thomas Rhett says quarantine 'blessing in disguise' because of extra family time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett recently revealed he's grateful for quarantine because it's allowed him more time with wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters.

According to Fox News, the 30-year-old singer told his record label Big Machine Record Group in a recent interview, "When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain."

Rhett has three daughters: four-year-old Willa Gray, two-year-old Ada James, and five-months-old Lennon Love.

During the interview, the 'Marry Me' singer also revealed the different ways he and Akins, try to keep the kids busy during the quarantine.

Rhett said, "We've just been finding new ways to get outside. We'll go swing in the hammock, we'll go walk in the woods, we'll play in the pool, we'll go to Chick-fil-A's drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."

The 'Be A Light' singer added: "To me, it's been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to hang out with them and get to learn them a little bit better."

Rhett was supposed to go on his 'Center Point Road' tour this summer, but due to COVID-19 outbreak, it has been postponed.

The country singer said, "On the contrary, I would be on the road. But now I get to be at home and wake up with 'em, go to sleep with 'em and just finding new ways to have fun with 'em."

In February, Rhett and Akins welcomed their third child, Lennon Love, and have been able to use this time to soak in the early months of her development without work interference. (ANI)

