Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Octavia Spencer
Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Octavia Spencer

Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo join Octavia Spencer in 'Madam CJ Walker'

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Tiffany Haddish along with Carmen Ejogo has joined Octavia Spencer in the cast of upcoming Netflix series 'Madam CJ Walker'.
The series is expected to be a four-part series with Spencer starring as the titular character. Spencer along with LeBron James will executive produce the series, reported Variety.
'Madam CJ Walker' is seeking inspiration from the book 'On Her Own Ground' by A'Lelia Bundles, Walker's great-great-granddaughter.
Meanwhile, the latest addition to the cast, Haddish has been roped in to play Lelia, the smart and feisty daughter of Sarah Breedlove (Madam Walker) and her late first husband.
Lelia is raised by a single, hard-working mother, which made her eager to be independent. She falls in love and marries a feckless man named John Robinson and frequently finds herself coming to her husband's defenses.
Ejogo, on the other hand, will play Addie, a hairstylist and former friend of Sarah Breedlove. Addie is described as a savvy businesswoman herself, who makes a respectable social standing in a profitable African American hair care business.
Actor Blair Underwood has also joined the cast to play Sarah's husband Chares James Walker.
Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, have also come on board the show's cast.
The series will feature the story of America's first black, self-made female millionaire. The project is being produced by James' SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:50 IST

Shooting begins for 'Coolie No. 1' remake in Thailand

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Shooting for the much-awaited movie 'Coolie no 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan began on Wednesday in Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:39 IST

Hailey is everything Justin needed, says Madison Beer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American singer Madison Beer, an old connection of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, said that their marriage was sure to happen as Baldwin is everything that the 'Baby' singer needed!

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:21 IST

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and filmmaker J Om Prakash dies at 93

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood today woke up to yet another sad news that Indian filmmaker and actor Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, others to pay tributes to Toni Morrison

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Several stars from the Hollywood fraternity along with other dignitaries paid their respects to the Noble-prize winner author Toni Morrison, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:12 IST

Bhumi Pednekar going through one of the 'most exciting phases'...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar is one lucky girl as she is living one of the "most exciting phases" of her life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:06 IST

Casey Affleck supports #MeToo but it scares him

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American actor Casey Affleck supports the #MeToo movement but believes that it is difficult to "talk about" it as it scares him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:38 IST

Beyonce's portrait in shimmery gold going on display at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Popstar Beyonce's historic Vogue portrait will soon be put on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:36 IST

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd call it quits

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has decided to part ways with Grammy award-winning singer The Weeknd.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:27 IST

Jessica Alba calls herself a changed person in magazine article

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba seems to have come a long way as she said that she has changed and has zero "f-ks" to give now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:24 IST

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu seem to be moving along well

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Things are not only brewing but getting deep between Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal and his French girlfriend and model Jeanne Cadieu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:55 IST

Jameela Jamil talks about telephonic conversation with Meghan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil opened up about the unexpected phone call from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their conversation over the upcoming Vogue issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Bollywood remembers a 'fierce leader', 'great orator' in Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More
iocl