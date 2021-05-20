Tiffany Haddish to host 'Friday Night Vibes' movie showcase

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): TBS has enlisted American actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish to host 'Friday Night Vibes', a weekly movie showcase that will feature wrap-around segments with the comedian and guests.

As per Variety, Haddish's new venture with producer Reginald Hudlin was among a number of programming announcements unveiled on Wednesday by WarnerMedia at the company's annual upfront, including a plan to give HBO and HBO Max original series second-window airings on TNT and TBS.

Haddish's series is set to bow June 18 at 7:30 pm with 2015's 'Creed' followed by 2018's 'Creed 2'. The movie selections will emphasize artists from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.



The wraparounds will feature Haddish interviewing celebrity guests as well as musical performances and a regular DJ. Haddish and Hudlin previously worked with TBS on the Tracy Morgan comedy 'The Last OG.'

Hudlin is executive producing with Phil Gurin of Gurin Co.

"I've wanted to work with Tiffany again since we did 'The Last O.G.' together, and 'Friday Night Vibes' is a place where we can celebrate great movies, play great music and hang out with funny and insightful guests. It's the best way to spend your Friday night," Hudlin said.

"Let's watch movies and have some fun," Haddish enthused.

Separately, TBS said unscripted competition series 'Wipeout' and 'Fast Foodies' and scripted comedy 'Chad' have been renewed for second seasons. (ANI)

