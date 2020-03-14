Tiger Shroff mourns demise of his cat JD, pens heartfelt note

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday shared a post on social media expressing grief over the demise of his pet cat, JD, which was with his family for the past 17 years.

The 30-year-old actor penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, where he addressed his pet cat as "brother."

"God bless you my brotherthank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are happy healthy and keep playing until I come to join you again! I love you so much," the caption read.



Not only Tiger, but his entire family also expressed sorrow over their pet's demise on the social media platforms.

Father Jackie Shroff too reposted Tiger's post on his official Instagram handle.

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Goodbye our JD you gave us 17 years of only pure love."

Meanwhile, his co-star Disha Patani too joined to share the sorrow and was quick to comment a sad emotion on the shared post. (ANI)

