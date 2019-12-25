Time for Bollywood to revive its romance with Kashmir: Advisor Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 25 : In a bid to promote Kashmir as a cherished tourist destination worldwide, advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan urged the Bollywood to rekindle its decades' old romance with Kashmir.

The Advisor pitched this opinion last evening in Mumbai at a function in connection with the presentation of 11th Mohammed Rafi awards.

Advisor Khan who was the chief guest of the occasion that saw many Bollywood stars, producers, directors and singers, said that Jammu and Kashmir is a place known not only for its hospitality but also for its serene and picturesque locations.

"This is not a place of terrorism, but a paradise of tourism," he said and added, "unfortunately a negative perception has been created about Kashmir to the outside world while the ground reality is entirely different."

He also extended an invitation to visit the place.

"To see the reality on the ground, you will have to visit the place and I am sure you will find it as peaceful as any other part of the country," he told the audience.

He recalled how good the relationship was of the film industry with Kashmir in the eighties and early nineties, and such a connection was lost from the past few years owing to various reasons.

"It is the right time for reviving that age-old link between Bollywood and Kashmir," he said.

He appealed the film industry to explore the Union Territory with a new dynamism and renew the old connection that has been lost.

He also urged the event organisers that the next edition of Mohammed Rafi Awards should be hosted in Jammu and Kashmir in order to promote the place as secure and safe for visitors.

"It takes time to change people's perception. What our government intends to do is to change it," he said and added that Jammu and Kashmir is ideal for high-end tourism with varied areas and products for which the relevant infrastructure is continuously being upgraded.

