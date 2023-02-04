Title of Thalapathy Vijay's next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Thalapathy Vijay's next feature film with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled 'Leo'.

On Friday, the makers revealed the film's title with a promo video.

The close to three-minute promo shows Vijay making chocolates and on the other side making a sword while a lot of men in cars are closing him on his place. The film seems to be high on action.

https://twitter.com/actorvijay/status/1621471077292720129

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.



Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'.

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The announcement of Sanjay and Trisha's addition to the cast was made recently.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film, on Wednesday shared a poster which they captioned, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67."

The makers also shared a poster in which Sanjay could be seen in a menacing avatar and his thoughts about joining the film are also shared. The poster reads, "When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment that I had to be a part of this film and I am thrilled to start this journey."

The film is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

