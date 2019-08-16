'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel gets premiere date, threequel in works

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Good news for all the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo fans, as the two are coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

Lana, Noah, and Jordan Fisher came together on Instagram on Thursday to announce not only a premiere date for the sequel of the hit Netflix rom-com 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before', but also revealed that a third movie is currently in production.

'To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You' will air on Netflix on February 12, 2020, and the third movie is titled 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean', also known as the titles of the second and third books by Jenny Han.

The film's official Instagram account shared the news, writing, "We have some news. To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You premieres Feb 12 AND To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is in production."

Since the first movie didn't exactly follow the plot of the first book by putting Lara Jean (Lana) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah) together at the end, the second movie will also probably diverge a bit from the book.

However, John Ambrose, now played by Jordan Fisher, will be back in Lara's life, and we'll meet his grandmother Stormy, played by Holland Taylor, and it sounds like we're in for a love triangle, reported E! News.

Lara Jean's father will also be seen getting closer to neighbour Trina (Sarayu Blue).

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean' follows Lana's character in her senior year of high school, applying to colleges and trying to figure out how to make a long-distance relationship work.

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel, based on the second book in the series 'P.S. I Still Love You' is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was made in the form of a letter from Netflix.

"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn't always simple or straightforward -- and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated," the caption read.

"But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait," the announcement further read.

'13 Reasons Why' Ross Butler has also joined the cast as Trevor Pike, a childhood friend of Peter and Lara Jean.

Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, is stepping back but will still serve as executive producer of the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography in the first movie, is helming the second movie. (ANI)

