Ram Pothineni (image courtesy: Instagram)

Tollywood star Ram Pothineni fined for smoking

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:19 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has been fined Rs 200 by police for smoking in a non-smoking area.
The actor who was shooting for his upcoming film 'iSmart Shankar' in a historical monument in the city was found smoking in a restricted area.
The star was fined by the police under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) 2003. Pothineni later paid the fine.
The actor will be next seen in 'iSmart Shankar', is a crime thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. (ANI)

