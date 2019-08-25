Tom Brady, Mario Lopez go gaga over Mark Wahlberg's ripped abs

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American actor-producer Mark Wahlberg is setting the temperature soaring by flaunting his abs while working out in the gym.

The 48-year-old Oscar nominee shared a picture on social media showing off his ripped abs while on the set of his new Netflix movie, 'Wonderland.'

The shirtless snap of the star quickly garnered responses from several prominent personalities including NFL quarterback player Tom Brady and entertainment host Mario Lopez.

Brady wrote, "We are looking for some skill players," while Lopez commented, "Show em what fellas in their 40s are all about! You look, awesome bro!"

The star has been following a strict diet to maintain that physique for his new role as an ex-con turned undercover detective in the crime drama which is due next year.

He keeps fans updated with his gym routines and workout videos on Instagram.

Wahlberg also shared his workout with Men's Journal, quoted Fox News: "My workouts start with RAMP, which stands for a range of motion, activation, and movement prep -- things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling."

"Then we switch between bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. The lower bodywork includes balance and agility drills," he added. (ANI)

