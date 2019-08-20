Emma Watson with Tom Felton (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Emma Watson with Tom Felton (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Tom Felton gives guitar lessons to 'quick learner' Emma Watson

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): 'Harry Potter' stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunited to strum a beautiful piece of music together!
Felton on Monday shared an adorable capture of him with Watson who seems to be trying her hands at the guitar. Watson sported a casual look wearing a two-piece pink-white striped night suit while Felton wore a red vest with check pants.
"Quick learner," Felton captioned the picture.
Fans were quick to notice their comfort level and flooded the comments' section with monikers "Dramione" and "Feltson".

Their musical rendezvous even echoed on Twitter with fans going gaga over their reunion. One of the users tweeted, "Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunited again and nothing makes me happier, bUONHIORNISSIMO."

However, people might go speculating about the two, but they are just friends according to Entertainment Tonight, cited by Page six.
What fuelled this speculation was Watson's confession about having a crush on Felton.
"Between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton," she said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" back in 2012.
"He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he'd turn and go, 'Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart, still does," she added.
Felton essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' series while Watson earned fame for portraying Hermione. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:01 IST

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' dethrones 'Old Town Road' on Billboard Hot 100

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has dethroned Lil Nas X's record-setting track 'Old Town Road' to be seated atop Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:53 IST

Katharine McPhee on adopting David Foster's last name: I like the idea

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): It's been nearly three months since Katharine McPhee tied the knot with Canadian musician David Foster and adopted his last name but just can't stop gushing over the new addition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:07 IST

Chris Pine to play John Dean in Watergate biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Chris Pine is all set to make his next outing as John Dean, a prominent figure in the Watergate Scandal which rocked the US in the 1970s.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:03 IST

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx breakup after 6 years of romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor-director Katie Holmes has called it quits with Jamie Foxx after six years of romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Rajat Rawail joins Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1'

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is known for impeccable comic timing and wit, announced the addition of a new member to 'Coolie No. 1' remake's cast in a rather unique way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:41 IST

Ellen DeGeneres, John Elton defend Prince Harry and Meghan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in support of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have been under fire lately for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:36 IST

Rachel Brosnahan soon to be back with 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'mad divorcee' is coming back soon with season three of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' which will air on December 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:20 IST

End of an era: Music legends grieve Khayyam's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Legendary music director-composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi passed away at 98 on Monday but his contribution to the music industry is "immortal" and he proved to be "one of his like."

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:20 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith calls marriage 'a golden cage'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Jada Pinkett Smith recently got candid about her relationship with husband and actor Will Smith and also disclosed the struggles in their life as a couple.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST

Tarantino did cut quite a lot: Damon Herriman on his role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Damon Herriman who played cult leader Charles Manson in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' believes that a lot of what was shot was left out on the cutting-floor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:36 IST

Mike Johnson addresses romance rumours with Demi Lovato

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson made a revelation about the romance rumours with singer Demi Lovato.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:32 IST

Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk' goes to HBO Max

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): HBO Max, an upcoming video on demand service has landed a deal with Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk'.

Read More
iocl