Tom Hanks's son updates fans about parent's health on Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): Chet Hanks shared a video message on Instagram to update his followers about the health status of his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Fox News, the 29-year old didn't seem to be troubled by his parent's recent diagnosis.

In the clip, Chet also expressed gratitude towards all the fans who wished good health for his mom and dad.

"What up everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they're not even that sick," said Chet, reported Fox News.

He then thanked all the wellwishers and signed out by saying: "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love." (ANI)

