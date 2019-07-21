Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston reveals 'Loki' series is all about an 'Avengers' era Loki

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston is bringing back the Marvel villain!
During Marvel's big Comic-Con 2019 panel, the star surprised his fans gathered in Hall H to reveal the much-awaited first details about what version of Loki he will be playing in his upcoming series, which is set to stream on Disney+. He also revealed that the title will simply be - 'Loki', reported Entertainment Weekly.
"You guys saw Avengers right," Hiddleston asked the cheering crowd.
"So he's still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there's a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen. Kevin Feige has generally shown me what his plans are."
"I can't tell you any of them, but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I think I've ever come across. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started," he said of the series.
The actor didn't reveal any details about the upcoming series, but he did share which version of his character will he be playing.
Hiddleston was joined onstage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the panel and they both emphasised that the Loki in the series is not the Loki who grew and changed for the better and who sacrificed his own life in a heroic way to try to stop Thanos in 'Thor: Ragnarok'. This is still an Avengers-era Loki, aka the manipulative, selfish and evil villain.
'Loki', set to begin airing in spring of 2021, will also answer the question of what happened after he grabbed the Tesseract and escaped during the botched time heist in 'Avengers: Endgame'.
"The question I got asked more than any other question in Endgame was where did Loki go, what happened to Loki. This series will answer where he went," Feige said.
Apart from 'Loki', Feige also announced other films and series which include 'Black Widow,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings', 'WandaVision', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Hawkeye', 'What If...?', and 'Blade'. (ANI)

