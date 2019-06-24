The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG)
The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG)

Tom Petty, Tupac Shakur 's Soundgarden sue Universal Music

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American rapper Tupac Shakur and singer Tom Petty's Soundgarden are listed among many who have sued Universal Music Group for materials lost during the 2008 fire which broke out at Universal Studios.
According to Fox News, in the suit filed this week in Los Angeles' federal district court, the artistes claimed that the Universal failed to protect the music records which were ruined in the fire. Also, they were not informed about the magnitude of damage that was done, revealed The New York Times.
Besides Petty and Shakur's and few other small records, the fire also destroyed music by Ella Fitzgerald and Chuck Berry. The plaintiffs, who comprise of Steve Earle and the band Hole, are expecting compensatory damages in excess of $100 million.
Universal has not made any comments on the matter till now. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:34 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:34 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:03 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:17 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:35 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:02 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:01 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:16 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:55 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 13:00 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:21 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 12:12 IST

