Tom Petty, Tupac Shakur 's Soundgarden sue Universal Music

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): American rapper Tupac Shakur and singer Tom Petty's Soundgarden are listed among many who have sued Universal Music Group for materials lost during the 2008 fire which broke out at Universal Studios.

According to Fox News, in the suit filed this week in Los Angeles' federal district court, the artistes claimed that the Universal failed to protect the music records which were ruined in the fire. Also, they were not informed about the magnitude of damage that was done, revealed The New York Times.

Besides Petty and Shakur's and few other small records, the fire also destroyed music by Ella Fitzgerald and Chuck Berry. The plaintiffs, who comprise of Steve Earle and the band Hole, are expecting compensatory damages in excess of $100 million.

Universal has not made any comments on the matter till now. (ANI)

