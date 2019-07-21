Hong Kong actor Simon Yam
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam

'Tomb Raider' star Simon Yam stabbed onstage in China

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): 'Tomb Raider' star Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach while on stage at a presentation in Zhongshan, Guangdong province in southern China on Saturday.
He was stabbed at the opening of a branch of the Beijing Easyhome building materials company where he was invited as a guest. A man rushed on to the stage and stabbed the 64-year-old actor.
He was stabbed and slashed on one arm, his manager Lester Mo Gee-man said. "The knife wound to his abdominal area caused minor damage to his internal organs which has been repaired," Mo said in a statement.
"The injuries to his right hand have also been treated. He is resting and in a stable condition," the statement read further.
However, it is unclear when Yam might be discharged from the hospital or return to Hong Kong.
The police have not identified the attacker yet. Nor have they indicated his motivation.
Yam is known in the West for his role in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider -- The Cradle of Life'. He is one of the most versatile and busiest actors in Asia. His credits include 'Election', 'Exiled', 'SPL- Sha Po Lang' and Korean thriller 'The Thieves'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:06 IST

Deepika Padukone's fans trend #NotMyDeepika, here's why

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Deepika Padukone's fans have come together to trend #NotMyDeepika on social media, requesting the actor to not work with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who has reportedly faced sexual harassment allegations in the past.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:36 IST

Ajaz Khan sent to 14-day police custody over 'objectionable' videos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): A city court here on Saturday extended actor Ajaz Khan's police custody to 14 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:23 IST

'GoT' cast addresses backlash received by final season

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Two months after the final episode of 'Game of Thrones' was aired on television, the star cast of the HBO series finally came together to answer questions about the criticism that the last season was subjected to.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Danai Gurira says tenth season of 'The Walking Dead' will be her last

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): 'The Black Panther' star Danai Gurira on Friday announced that she is leaving 'The Walking Dead' series and the tenth season will be her last.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:06 IST

Keanu Reeves surprises family that made 'Breathtaking' sign for him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, 'John Wick' actor Keanu Reeves surprised a family who left a sign "You're Breathtaking" for him in their yard while he was on the way to the set of his new film 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' in Louisiana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:58 IST

'The Lion King' opens to mild response in India

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Disney's "The Lion King" which hit theatres on Friday, opened to mild response, garnering Rs. 11.06 crore on its first day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:48 IST

After Bihar and Rajasthan, UP makes 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday also announced to make the movie tax-free.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:45 IST

'Avengers: Endgame' directors wanted Thanos to bring Captain...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe and Anthony Russo made a huge revelation about an addition to the plot of the film which had to be dropped later.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:42 IST

Meghan McCain reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain on Friday opened up about her miscarriage that she suffered a few weeks ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:19 IST

Russo Brothers discuss Tom Holland starrer 'Cherry' at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo took their Comic-Con 2019 panel in San Diego to the next level with a video call with the Avengers - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:15 IST

Mark Hamill presented with 2019 Icon Award at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Mark Hamill was presented with the 2019 Icon Award at Comic-Con International on Friday in San Diego.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:07 IST

If 'zips invented', Maisie Williams ready to return to 'Game of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): If makers are planning for a 'Game of Thrones' spin-off, they would have to invent zips for Maisie Williams to cast in the show.

Read More
iocl