Noble Prize winning author Toni Morrison
Noble Prize winning author Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison, Noble Prize-winning author dies at 88

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, the renowned author of acclaimed novels such as "Beloved" and "Song of Solomon," died at the age of 88, her family said.
The author, who was a seminal voice in African-American literature, died on Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
"It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends," Morrison's family said in a statement, as cited by Al Jazeera.
"Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well-lived life," the statement added, describing her as "the consummate writer who treasured the written word," the statement added.
Morrison published a total of 11 books during a career spanning over five decades and was the first black woman to receive a Noble prize. Her work, which delved into the themes of race and racism, among others, helped raise United States' multiculturalism to the world stage.
Taking to Twitter, Former President of United States Barack Obama called the author a "national treasure", one who was as captivating in person as in her writing.
"Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while," the tweet read.
ages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/obama_tweet.JPG"itemprop="image"class="img-responsive"alt="" />
Morrison was born in Ohio during the great depression. Her best-known work "Beloved" is set against the backdrop of the US civil war, and is based on the story of a woman who killed her two-year-old daughter to save the child from slavery. The book was later adapted for a movie starring Oprah Winfrey. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:31 IST

Honest leader, selfless soul: B-town mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and members of the film fraternity too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's demise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:01 IST

Cameron Diaz reflects on marriage with Benji Madden, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz reflected upon her relationship with husband Benji Madden four years after their wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:55 IST

'Thor' director Taika Waititi to receive TIFF's Ebert Director Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi is set to receive the prestigious Toronto Film Festival's Ebert Director Award that recognises and honours filmmakers for their outstanding contribution to cinema.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:23 IST

Jennifer Aniston recalls her 'Friends' days, says 'I miss that time'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): You are not the only one who miss 'Friends'. Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, feels nostalgic and "misses that time a lot".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:58 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow finally moving in with Brad Falchuk after a year...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): After nearly a year of marriage, actor Gwyneth Paltrow is making a big decision - she is moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:08 IST

Afton Williamson quits 'The Rookie' alleging racism, sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actress Afton Williamson has alleged that she was racially bullied, sexually harassed and assaulted on the sets of ABC's series 'The Rookie'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Dakota Johnson spotted with Chris Martin after breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted having fun with Chris Martin few weeks after their alleged break up.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:23 IST

'Gossip Girl' creators reveal more details about reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rise and shine, Upper East Siders! The makers of 'Gossip Girl' revealed some more details about the upcoming reboot of the insanely popular American series, which might leave you wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:22 IST

Lana Del Rey sings 'Season of the Witch' in 'Scary Stories to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' will feature Lana Del Rey's new cover of Donovan's 1966 folk-rock hit 'Season of the Witch'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:57 IST

Nico Tortorella to star in third 'Walking Dead' series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Nico Tortorella has been roped in to star in the third series of 'Walking Dead'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Regina King reveals who inspires her to 'work harder'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Regina King revealed that she finds her inspiration in none other than Beyonce and we can all relate!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:48 IST

Mariah Carey wants to guest star in 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Mariah Carey will be singing the theme song of the spinoff of ABC's 'Black-ish'. However, the singer-songwriter revealed that she wishes to star in an episode of the show.

Read More
iocl