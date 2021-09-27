Tony Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): It's time to celebrate theatre! The 74th annual Tony Awards aired live on Sunday night with host Audra McDonald, recognising outstanding work from the 2019-2020 season, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid rising health concerns Broadway and theatre across the globe went dark in March 2020 as the world battled the pandemic. Only very recently has the curtain been raised on the theatre industry.

On Sunday, the Tonys looked back and finally paid tribute to the nominees who have been waiting to find out if they've won.

As per Variety, big winners from the ceremony included 'Moulin Rouge: The Musical' which took home 10 Tony Awards including best musical. Another big winner was 'A Soldier's Play' which landed Tony awards for actor David Alan Grier and took home the Tony for best revival of a play.

'Jagged Little Pill' writer Diablo Cody nabbed the trophy for best book and Adrienne Warren also took home the gold for her starring role in 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Musical

'Jagged Little Pill'

'Moulin Rouge: The Musical' (WINNER)

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Play

'Grand Horizons'

'The Inheritance' (WINNER)

'Sea Wall: A Life'

'Slave Play'

Best Revival of a Play

'Betrayal'

'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune'

'A Soldier's Play' (WINNER)

Best Book of a Musical

'Jagged Little Pill' (WINNER)

Diablo Cody

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

John Logan

'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

'A Christmas Carol' (WINNER)

Music: Christopher Nightingale

'The Inheritance'

Music: Paul Englishby

'The Rose Tattoo'

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

'Slave Play'

Music: Lindsay Jones

'The Sound Inside'

Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, 'Linda Vista'

Andrew Burnap, 'The Inheritance' (WINNER)

Jake Gyllenhaal, 'Sea Wall/A Life'

Tom Hiddleston, 'Betrayal'

Tom Sturridge, 'Sea Wall/A Life'

Blair Underwood, 'A Soldier's Play'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, 'Slave Play'

Laura Linney, 'My Name is Lucy Barton'

Audra McDonald, 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune'

Mary-Louise Parker, 'The Sound Inside' (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Elizabeth Stanley, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Adrienne Warren, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical' (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, 'Slave Play'

James Cusati-Moyer, 'Slave Play'

David Alan Grier, 'A Soldier's Play' (WINNER)

John Benjamin Hickey, 'The Inheritance'

Paul Hilton, 'The Inheritance'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, 'Grand Horizons'

Chalia La Tour, 'Slave Play'

Annie McNamara, 'Slave Play'

Lois Smith, 'The Inheritance' (WINNER)

Cora Vander Broek, 'Linda Vista'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Derek Klena, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Sean Allan Krill, 'Jagged Little Pill'



Sahr Ngaujah, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Daniel J. Watts, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Celia Rose Gooding, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Robyn Hurder, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Lauren Patten, 'Jagged Little Pill' (WINNER)

Myra Lucretia Taylor, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, 'The Inheritance'

Soutra Gilmour, 'Betrayal'

Rob Howell, 'A Christmas Carol' (WINNER)

Derek McLane, 'A Soldier's Play'

Clint Ramos, 'Slave Play'

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Derek McLane, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, 'Slave Play'

Dede Ayite, 'A Soldier's Play'

Bob Crowley, 'The Inheritance'

Rob Howell, 'A Christmas Carol' (WINNER)

Clint Ramos, 'The Rose Tattoo'

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Mark Thompson, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Catherine Zuber, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, 'Slave Play'

Jon Clark, 'The Inheritance'

Heather Gilbert, 'The Sound Inside'

Allen Lee Hughes, 'A Soldier's Play'

Hugh Vanstone, 'A Christmas Carol' (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Justin Townsend, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Justin Townsend, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, 'The Inheritance'

Simon Baker, 'A Christmas Carol' (WINNER)

Lindsay Jones, 'Slave Play'

Daniel Kluger, 'Sea Wall/A Life'

Daniel Kluger, 'The Sound Inside'

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Peter Hylenski, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Nevin Steinberg, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, 'The Sound Inside'

Stephen Daldry, 'The Inheritance' (WINNER)

Kenny Leon, 'A Soldier's Play'

Jamie Lloyd, 'Betrayal'

Robert O'Hara, 'Slave Play'

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Diane Paulus, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Alex Timbers, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Sonya Tayeh, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Anthony Van Laast, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, 'Jagged Little Pill'

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' (WINNER)

Ethan Popp, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Graciela Daniele

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Julie Halston

The 74th annual Tony Awards, which aired live on Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+, honoured Broadway musicals and plays that opened during the 2019/2020 season. (ANI)

