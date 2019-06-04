Tony Awards red carpet to pay homage to Homosexual Pride events

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): The Tony Awards, which recognise excellence in live Broadway theatre, will celebrate the Pride Month in a unique way.

The red carpet outside this year's Tony Awards may be a bit more colourful than usual. Since Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, joined the Tony Awards team a few years back to help make the festivities more exciting and attractive, there have been plenty of rich tones and floral prints.

Expect more this year as the Tony Awards red carpet will pay homage to New York City Pride and WorldPride events which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in Manhattan.

Rainbow themes celebrating Pride Month and Gay Pride events wouldn't come as a surprise. However, it is unclear how the red carpet will be transformed.

Wintour did not give anything away about this year's red carpet theme but did take a moment to appreciate the ranks for their hard work this year.

"This was an extraordinary, risk-taking year for Broadway," the editor-in-chief of Vogue said.

"Everywhere you looked, fearless politics, inclusive casting, subversive storytelling and radically reimagined classics were dominating the New York stages. I've rarely been as excited and challenged at the theater as I was this year," Wintour added.

The 73rd annual Tonys will take place on this Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York and will be broadcasted live by CBS.

Actor and comedian James Corden will host this year's award ceremony. Corden is taking over hosting duties from Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, who served as co-hosts for last year's ceremony.

The nominations for this year's annual ceremony were announced on April 30. 'Hadestown' managed to bag the maximum nominations of 14, followed by 'Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptation' which garnered a dozen nominations.

Tony Awards or the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies held to recognise and reward par excellence performances in live theatre.

June is recognised as Pride Month, with the New York events culminating in a Pride Parade on June 30. (ANI)

