Toronto International Film Festival to honour Joaquin Phoenix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix will soon be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival along with 'Big Little Lies' actor Meryl Streep to receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Phoenix will be honoured at the ceremony scheduled to take place at September 9 at the Fairmont Royal York, reported Variety.

"Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema," said Cameron Bailey, festival co-head in a statement.

The statement further praised the actor and added, "Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his calibre with this inaugural award."

Meanwhile, Joana Vicente, festival co-head said, "We're thrilled that the extraordinarily talented Joaquin Phoenix will be honoured at the TIFF Tribute Gala this September."

The upcoming festival will also honour filmmaker Taika Waititi with the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

The 44th Toronto International film festival will commence on September 5 and will run till 15th. (ANI)

