Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix

Toronto International Film Festival to honour Joaquin Phoenix

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix will soon be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival along with 'Big Little Lies' actor Meryl Streep to receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.
Phoenix will be honoured at the ceremony scheduled to take place at September 9 at the Fairmont Royal York, reported Variety.
"Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema," said Cameron Bailey, festival co-head in a statement.
The statement further praised the actor and added, "Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his calibre with this inaugural award."
Meanwhile, Joana Vicente, festival co-head said, "We're thrilled that the extraordinarily talented Joaquin Phoenix will be honoured at the TIFF Tribute Gala this September."
The upcoming festival will also honour filmmaker Taika Waititi with the TIFF Ebert Director Award.
The 44th Toronto International film festival will commence on September 5 and will run till 15th. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:48 IST

Kid Rock lambasts Taylor Swift for her political views

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift for her political beliefs and said that she wants to be in movies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:41 IST

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater to star in 'Dr....

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Dr. Death' podcast is getting an adaptation and actors Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater are all set to star in it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:36 IST

Here's what Spencer Pratt is wishing upon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American reality show 'The Hills: New Beginnings' fame actor, Spencer Pratt, is desperately waiting for a wish to come true.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:30 IST

'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' to release in July

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): The release date of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mulolo starrer 'Barb and star Go to Vista Del Mar' has been confirmed and it will hit big screens next year on July 31.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:14 IST

Miley Cyrus gives best holiday vibes from Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): As vacation season is on in Hollywood, Miley Cyrus is standing out, by being the hottest summer girl.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:07 IST

Only gratification one can ask for: Sonam on National Award for 'PadMan'

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, and the achievement, according to Sonam Kapoor, is the "only gratification one can ask for."

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:05 IST

Here's why Meghan Markle didn't feature on British Vogue's cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): While the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle added a new achievement to her resume as she turned the guest editor for British Vogue magazine's September issue, she didn't choose to pose for the cover!

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:14 IST

Here's why Selena Gomez prefers keeping mum on her projects

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): While a lot of celebrities drop hints about their upcoming projects, Selena Gomez prefers keeping things under the wraps.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 08:51 IST

Priyanka Chopra gushes about her 'Paani' production team's...

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday and Priyanka Chopra is filled with praises for the team of her Marathi production 'Paani' which won the Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:26 IST

National Film Award: Ayushmann Khurrana congratulates fellow...

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who won 'Best Actor' in the 66th National Award announced today expressed his happiness over the honour and gave special credit to Surekha Sikri who won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:10 IST

Kylie gets intoxicated with sister Kloe before her birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Ahead of Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, the beauty mogul celebrated the day in a drunken state. Her elder sister Khloe Kardashian popped bottles of Don Julio 1942 and did their makeup on camera after getting drunk.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:48 IST

LGBTQ songwriters open up about their experience in music industry

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Hollywood's four renowned singers and songwriters opened up about their unique role as LGBTQ members of the music industry at the Billboard & The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit on Thursday.

Read More
iocl