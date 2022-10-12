Tovino Thomas to play triple role in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): After 'Minnal Murali's success, actor Tovino Thomas is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

In the film, he will be seen playing a triple role. The Malayalam movie went on floors on Tuesday with a customary puja.

Tovino shared a few pictures from the pooja ceremony.

"Pooja Stills !! Started Rolling From Today," he tweeted.

Debutant Jitin Lal has come on board to helm the project. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish are also a part of 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

Excited about the project, Kriti took to Twitter and wrote, "#ajayanterandammoshanam.My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful.. need all your blessings..Can't wait to work with @ttovino #jithinlal #jomontjohn @UGMMovies."

The film is being made as a pan-Indian film and will be released in 3D. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod. (ANI)

