Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy on 'SNL'

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): Who would join Eddie Murphy in his 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas special show was awaited by many. The programme that aired on Saturday finally saw Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle join the stage.

Eddie was back to host the 'SNL' after 35 years this weekend, and The Hollywood Reporter cited that the audience were chanting his name before his monologue.

The 58-year-old actor kickstarted the monologue by saying, "This is the last episode of 2019, but if you're Black, this is the first episode since I left back in 1984." Murphy then showed a photo of himself, commenting, "You know what they say: money don't crack."

American actor Tracy Morgan joined Murphy's opening monologue, followed by fellow SNL alums Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Addressing his fellow mates, Murphy mentioned, "If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here."

Saturday's gig marked Murphy's third time as the host of SNL, his first while a cast member in 1982 and the second in 1984, happening just six months after he'd departed from the show's cast, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy is up for a Golden Globe for 'Dolemite Is My Name' as the best actor in a comedy role. He won the best supporting actor Globe for 2006's 'Dreamgirls.' He's also been filming the sequel 'Coming 2 America,' and in November was honoured with a WSJ Magazine Innovator Award. (ANI)

