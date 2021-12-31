Trailer of Ajith's 'Valimai' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Makers of Ajith-starrer 'Valimai' have dropped the trailer of the most-awaited film on Thursday.

The three-minute-long trailer features Ajith and Huma Qureshi on the trail of a motorcycle gang, leaving fans in awe of the action-packed glimpses of the actors.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Huma took to Instagram and wrote, "It's here !! POWER IS A STATE OF MIND! Presenting the power-packed trailer of #Valimai PS: for best results."





Reacting to the trailer, a social media user commented, "Ajith is back with a bang. Will definitely watch this film."

"Can't wait for this film. The trailer is killer," another one wrote.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Valimai', a Tamil film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame. (ANI)

