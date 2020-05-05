Trailer of Anushka Sharma produced thriller show 'Paatal Lok' out!

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Days after announcing her first web series as a producer, Anushka Sharma on Tuesday dropped the much-awaited trailer of her Amazon Prime Video show 'Paatal Lok.'

The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of 'Paatal Lok', 'Swarga Lok,' and 'Dharti Lok.'

As the trailer begins, it shows a trifurcation of the modern-day world into the three lokas and describes the world of the business section as 'Swarga Lok,' world of the working section as 'Dharti Lok,' and that of the criminals as 'Paatal Lok.'

The story of the show revolves around a failed attempt to assassinate a renowned journalist in the country.

The trailer then introduces the three suspects that hatched the conspiracy of the assassination and the cop who is tasked to solve the high-profile case.

The following section of the trailer is an interplay of the lives of the journalist who survived the assassination attempt, the cops, and the suspects.

The Amazon Original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and others.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma the edge of the seat thriller show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. (ANI)

